CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Clanton man faces manslaughter charges after his 14-year-old brother was found shot to death Wednesday.

Thomas James Robinson, 21, has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting his brother, Bryan Scarbrough, who was killed around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 28 in Clanton, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson was taken into custody on no bond.

“Chilton County High School is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student, Bryan Scarbrough,” a Facebook post from Chilton County High School read. “There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are and we send our most sincere condolences.”

In an unrelated case, Robinson is also charged with first-degree sodomy involving a child under 12 years old and first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12.