Man charged with sexually abusing child less than 12-years-old in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Randolph man was arrested Friday and charged with sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.

Cornelius Nathaniel Atchison, 37, is a registered sex offender in Bibb County. Due to a prior conviction of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old is a Class B felony, Atchison faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of sexual abuse on June 14. Following an investigation, Atchison was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on $90,000 bond.

“The Alabaster Police Department is committed to identifying and investigating predators,” said Detective Paul Johnson in a written statement. “Any crime directed toward children is considered a serious offense.”

Authorities say that the case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning it, please contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at 205-664-6850 or 205-663-7401.