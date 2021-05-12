Man charged with robbing Sylacauga beauty shop

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department reports that a man who allegedly robbed Sally’s Beauty Supply at gunpoint on Tuesday has been arrested.

Daniel Heath Crowder, 29, was charged with first-degree robbery and faces a sentence of 10 to 99 years with the Alabama Department of Corrections and up to $60,000 in fines.

Authorities claim Crowder entered the Sylacauga Sally’s Beauty Supply with a handgun and forced the male sales clerk to bag the money from the cash register.

By the time law enforcement arrived, Crowder was gone. There were no injuries during the robbery.

With assistance from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Crowder’s car, as described by the sales clerk, was located at a house on Cannon Avenue. Officers found Crowder there and took him into custody.

Crowder was taken to the Talladega County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing where his bond will be set.