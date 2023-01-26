ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four men have been charged with possession of child pornography after ongoing investigations conducted by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton states that ECSO investigators and Rainbow City Investigators affiliated with Alabama’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have made the arrests within the last couple of weeks.

The task force team conducted several search warrants throughout the county, which brought charges of child pornography in all cases. The suspects arrested via the warrants are identified as follows:

Kaleb Barber, (18) of Glencoe, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Barber has a bond of $20,000 cash.

Thoms Juan Marcos, (20) of Gadsden, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. Marcos has a bond of $70,000 cash.

Andrew Boullemet, (25) of Glencoe, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with 47 counts of possession of child pornography. Boullemet’s bond amount is $470,000 cash.

Dodd Waters, (55) of Gallant, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Waters had a bond amount of $10,000 cash.

The investigation into each case is still ongoing and more charges are expected. All of the above suspects have bond conditions which consist of no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no internet or smartphones or other devices and to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections once released.