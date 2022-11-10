ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that a murder warrant has been obtained in a case involving a woman’s body discovered in the woods earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Billy Murray, SCSO has obtained a murder warrant for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, for the death of Victoria Malet, whose body was discovered Sunday in the woods off Cook Springs Road in Pell City.

Butler is currently housed at the Autauga County Jail in Prattville on unrelated charges in connection to the kidnapping of two juvenile females. He currently faces charges of first-degree robbery and sexual torture, as well as two counts each of first-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and kidnapping.

According to a press release from SCSO, Butler is being held on no bond. However, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office lists his total bond at over $1.7 million.