Man charged with murder over stabbing in Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Earnest Tremaine Porter-Smith.

According to court records, Reginald Lamont Wheeler, a 42-year-old Birmingham man, was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing, which occurred Wednesday, Aug. 25.

On that day around 6:30 p.m., Birmingham police say they responded to reports of a person down on the sidewalk near the 6200 block of 2nd Ave South.

There, they found Porter-Smith suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wheeler is being held on a $250,000 bond.