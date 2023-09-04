JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting that happened in Midfield over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a person shot during an argument. Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Derrell Young of Bessemer suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

After talking to witnesses, deputies located 57-year-old Reuben Gerard Gillam and took him into custody.

On Monday, JSCO said that Gillam was being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on a murder charge. In accordance with Aniah’s Law, Gillam is being held without bond.