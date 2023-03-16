SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at his residence Wednesday.

According to the SCSO, Donald Patrick Johnson, 28, was identified as a suspect in the murder of Robert Etres by Shelby County patrol deputies and criminal investigators later on Wednesday. Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail with no bond.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and those affected by this heinous crime,” SCSO Sheriff John Samaniego said in a release. “I am proud of the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who worked swiftly and diligently to bring this person to justice.”

Etres was found dead on the 2500 block of Highway 311. Because the case is still under investigation, Samaniego asks anyone with information on the crime to contact the SCSO at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.