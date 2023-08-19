TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 40-year-old man was charged with murder after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Friday night.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy, Tuscaloosa police officers responded to Camelot Apartments on 615 Black Bears Way around 10:30 p.m. on report of a shooting. At the scene, they found 32-year-old Sherod Lanell Parris dead, and the TVCU started an investigation.

After interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene, police arrested 40-year-old Charles Darron Richardson on Saturday morning following a search. Besides being charged with murder, Richardson has been charged with certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm. The suspect also had outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property

Richardson is in jail with no bond under Aniah’s Law. Kennedy stated it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between Richardson and Parris.