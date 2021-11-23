Man charged with multiple sex crimes in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday with multiple sex crimes in Tuscaloosa County.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Tommy Ray Wilson was booked into the county jail on one count of first degree rape, one count of first degree sex abuse and two counts of first degree sodomy. He is being held on $195,000 bond.

Captain Jack Kennedy confirmed the offenses happened at various times within the last year and involved multiple victims.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, and for the privacy of the victims, authorities have said they are not providing additional information.

Anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect is asked to contact the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8690.