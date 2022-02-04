TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man was charged with manslaughter for a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in downtown Tuscaloosa nearly a year ago.

Charles Bruce Bell, 62, was taken into custody in Mississippi by US Marshals on Thursday. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday afternoon and jailed on a manslaughter charge with a bond of $20,000.

Police said that Bell struck 39-year-old Jake Peter Seames with his vehicle on April 8, 2021 in downtown Tuscaloosa. Seames later died from his injuries on May 2, 2021.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, several witnesses told them that Seames was walking toward University Boulevard on 23rd Avenue when he was struck by a van at the 4th Street intersection. They said that the driver, later identified as Bell, continued east on 4th Street without stopping.

Investigators were able to identify Bell and went to his residence in Duncanville just before 2 a.m. where they claim to have found a “heavily damaged van” parked outside. They took Bell into custody and questioned him on the incident.

During the interview, Bell was jailed on a misdemeanor harassment charge for allegedly shoving an investigator.

The hit-and-run case was presented to a grand jury following Seames’ death, and on Thursday, February 3, Bell was arrested by agents with the US Marshals.