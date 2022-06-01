TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning.

According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found a woman dead and a man who had barricaded himself inside the home.

The man, John B. Harris, was taken to UAB Hospital after shooting himself.

Harris has been charged with murder. Once he is released from the hospital, his bond will be set at $250,000.