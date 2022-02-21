TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was arrested following a car crash that left one person in the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard. Jimmy Alan Brooks, 27, was driving a Toyota Tundra north on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard when he struck the side of a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on University Boulevard. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Members of TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit subsequently charged Brooks with first-degree assault, DUI and failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.