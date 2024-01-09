DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Rainsville man was arrested on Sunday after officials say he ‘assaulted’ two people with a knife.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Rainsville Police Department responded to a call at a home on Dawson Avenue in Shiloh.

Authorities found two people inside the home, both had life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 52-year-old Ballard Eugene Pennington, Jr., was arrested after he tried to run from officers.

Pennington was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence. He is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.