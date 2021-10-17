Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of Tuscaloosa 13-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, authorities in Tuscaloosa arrested a man and charged him with capital murder in Friday’s shooting death of a 13-year-old.

James Deanthony Reed, 18, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. He will have no bond.

Friday at approximately 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 30 block of Washington Square on reports of a shooting. They say that multiple witnesses claimed that a vehicle had fired multiple shots into a residence during a drive-by. 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Authorities say that Allen was not the intended target of the shooting and was inside his bedroom when the incident occurred.

The Violent Crimes Unit responded and conducted an investigation. They believe that the intended target was an older family member.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible, TPD said Sunday.