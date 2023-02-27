PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 37-year-old man is charged with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Aliceville last week.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Erick Dewayne Lindsey is facing two counts of capital murder during the course of a burglary in the death of 63-year-old Willie Lindsey Jr.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers from Aliceville and Carrollton responded to reports of gunfire in the 90 block of County Road 87 during the early hours of February 24. Authorities found Willie Lindsey shot dead upon their arrival.

Sheriff Jordan Powell said deputies “identified Erick Lindsey as the suspect and took him into custody without incident.”

While the investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Erick Lindsey is being held in the Pickens County Jail without bound.