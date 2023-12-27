EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is facing a charge of capital murder following a fatal shooting in Eutaw on Christmas evening.

Jaylen Carter, 21, of Boligee, was found shot inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Howard Irvin Drive on Monday, the Eutaw Police Department reports. Officers transported Carter to Greene County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have arrested Brandon Powell in connection with Carter’s death and charged him with capital murder.

The Eutaw Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them. The Demopolis Police Department and ALEA assisted with the investigation.