COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2019 homicide in Coosa County.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Leadam Qunitez Kelly has been charged with capital murder in the death of Andre Lamonde Davis.

On February 3, 2019, deputies found Davis, 29, shot. Davis was later pronounced dead by the county coroner, and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into his death.

Kelly was arrested for Davis’ death on May 4 and a search warrant of Kelly’s home resulted in the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and 123.74 grams of synthetic marijuana. As a result, Kelly was also charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and trafficking synthetic marijuana.