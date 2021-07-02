Man charged with attempted murder in Pickens County for allegedly shooting woman

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Aliceville man was charged with attempted murder for a shooting on June 20 that left a woman seriously injured.

On June 20, Aliceville Police and investigators arrived to a residence on Jasper Road at 8 a.m. They learned that a woman had been shot during a physical altercation. She was sent to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and was treated for serious injuries.

Following an investigation into the shooting, investigators charged 30-year-old Dewon Lathomas Mayhew with attempted murder. He was charged Tuesday and is being held at the Pickens County Jail.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin requested an elevated bond due to the circumstances of the shooting. District Judge David L. Bailey granted the motion. Mayhew’s bond was set at $1 million.