JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old is charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Summerset Way around 4:43 p.m. The victim was later taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in an argument with Quandarrious Roberts when Roberts pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. Roberts allegedly ran from the scene following the shooting.

Detectives investigating the shooting were able to later make contact with Roberts and arranged for him to turn himself in. Roberts was taken into custody on a charge of attempted murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.