Man charged with attempted murder for September shooting in Brighton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday for allegedly shooting another man in Brighton on September 28.

Demarcus Javante Daniels, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. He was booked with a $30,000 bond.

Captain Kenneth Hooten with the Brighton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Short Perry Avenue on Sept. 28 and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Hooten said that when the victim recovered, he claimed Daniels was the one who shot him.

Upon collecting evidence, authorities put out a warrant for the arrest of Daniels on Oct. 8. On Friday, Oct. 22, police arrested Daniels and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.