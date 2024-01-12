TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa County on January 4.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting at Creekwood Village Apartments in the 1700 block of 40th Avenue. Officers found a person shot at the location and transported them to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

On January 5, Kevin Driver was located and arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.