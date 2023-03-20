OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A gunshot victim is recovering and one person is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in Opelika over the weekend.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Brannon Avenue. Shortly after the shooting, a victim arrived at East Alabama Medical Center with gunshot wounds. After conducting an investigation, police arrested Deandre Lamar Hails, 38, and charged him with attempted murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward and contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Alternatively, tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and anonymity is guaranteed.

The investigation is ongoing.