Man charged with attempted murder following domestic violence report in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police were dispatched Wednesday to investigate a report of domestic violence in Mountain Brook.

Samuel Adley Martin, 20, was arrested by Mountain Brook officers when they arrived in the 3500 block of South Woodridge Road. Authorities say that there were no injuries, but a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Martin was later remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

MBPD says that this case is under investigation and that they are unable to release further information at this time.

If anyone has specific details of this incident, authorities encourage you to contact Detective Nichols with the Mountain Brook Police Department at 205-802-3856.