NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill a woman in Northport Sunday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unite, officers with the Northport Police Department were called to Northbrook Apartments at 11:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting. Officers found a victim, who had been grazed in the head by a bullet, but was not seriously injured.

“The victim reported that during a discussion concerning the suspect’s future, he, without warning, produced a pistol and pointed it at her,” a release from the unit stated. “As the victim was trying to react, the pistol fired one time, grazing the victim’s head, causing a non-life threatening injury.”

Kristopher Andrew Oliver, 33, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The victim reported that she had previously allowed Oliver to temporarily live with her, but that they were not in a relationship.