TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale man was recently arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kill someone with his car.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. April 7, the Tarrant Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sloan Avenue regarding a report of a victim who had been struck by a vehicle following an argument. The victim, who was severely injured, was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for treatment and was later discharged.

Austin Wayne Talley, 19, was later developed as a suspect and turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 12. He has been charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.