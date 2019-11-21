Man charged with arson in Hoover house fire that killed dog

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man has been charged with setting a house on fire in Hoover’s Scout Trace neighborhood last month after turning himself over to police.

William Boglin Jr., 57, was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree animal cruelty for allegedly setting a house on fire in Hoover on Oct. 2. During the fire, the homeowner’s dog was killed.

“An investigation by the Hoover Police and Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit revealed that the fire was intentionally set,” according to a press release from the Hoover Police Department. “Investigators gathered evidence and reviewed surveillance footage from the victim’s home as well as footage from other homes in the area.”

In the footage gathered by law enforcement, an individual is seen spreading an unknown liquid around the house. The release stated that with the information gathered during the investigation, Boglin was identified as the suspect. Warrants were obtained through the Jefferson County-Bessemer District Attorney’s Office.

Boglin has since posted $100,000 bond from the Jefferson County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Det. Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620 or Det. James Hester at 205-444-7580. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

