Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after allegedly soliciting young girls for sex, the Leeds Police Department reports.

According to the LPD, officer had received information about how Paul Allan Sellers, 61, had allegedly wanted to meet a minor in Leeds and pay for “sexual purposes.” On March 14, officers arrested Sellers and charged him with sexual trafficking.

On March 16, Sellers was additionally charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, soliciting a minor and evidence tampering.

“I am very excited by the hard work of our officers and those that work with us every day to bring predators like this to justice,” LPD Chief Paul Irwin said in a statement. “The activity and intentions of this defendant are disturbing to myself, and everyone involved in bringing him to justice.”

Sellers remains in jail on no bond.