TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that occurred Easter Sunday, according to the Tarrant Police Department.

Rodterrius Dewayne Swanson has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his sister, mother and grandmother Sunday night in the 1800 block of Enfield Street. Though Swanson left the scene by the time officers arrived, police were informed his sister was enroute to UAB Hospital. She had suffered three gunshot wounds to her chest and stomach area but is expected to recover.

At the scene, officers found that Swanson’s grandmother and mother had been shot. They were transported to UAB Hospital and are also expected to recover.

Swanson was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail. Swanson was arrested on Jan. 30 for attempted murder and domestic violence in the second degree but posted bond.