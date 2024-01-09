BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department announced an arrest in the homicide case of a 5-year-old boy.

Kendrick O’Neal, 26, is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He will be held on no bond.

According to a press release, BPD detectives have identified other suspects involved with this case and are actively pursuing them.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call BPD at (205) 481-4366 or the tip line at (205) 428-3541. CrimeStoppers can also be reached for anonymous tips by calling 205-254-7777.