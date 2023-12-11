PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man was arrested Sunday in connection to an I-65 crash that left a police officer severely injured five months ago, according to Pelham Police Department.

Shaquille O’Neil Montgomery, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is currently booked in the Shelby County Jail on $76,000 total bond.

On July 1, PPD officer Elizabeth Minter was redirecting traffic alongside two other officers when a driver, ignoring the backed-up traffic, continued southbound and hit Minter with their car. Minter is undergoing physical therapy due to her injuries.

PPD Chief Brent Sugg issued the following statement on the arrest: