PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man was arrested Sunday in connection to an I-65 crash that left a police officer severely injured five months ago, according to Pelham Police Department.
Shaquille O’Neil Montgomery, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is currently booked in the Shelby County Jail on $76,000 total bond.
On July 1, PPD officer Elizabeth Minter was redirecting traffic alongside two other officers when a driver, ignoring the backed-up traffic, continued southbound and hit Minter with their car. Minter is undergoing physical therapy due to her injuries.
PPD Chief Brent Sugg issued the following statement on the arrest:
The Pelham Police Department is grateful that the individual who caused the catastrophic injuries upon Officer Elizabeth Minter on July 1, 2023, was taken into custody in Alabaster on December 10, 2023. We look forward to a successful prosecution of the individual and continued physical improvements for Officer Minter. We are grateful to God that she survived the events of that night.
We appreciate the law enforcement agencies that have been involved throughout this process, including the men and women of the Pelham Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabaster Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.Pelham Police Department Chief Brent Sugg