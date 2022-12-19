JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street NW when shots were fired into the home from a passing car.

According to deputies, Hill and Arnold then went outside to return fire at the car. During the exchange deputies said Hill was accidentally shot by Arnold.

Arnold was charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond.