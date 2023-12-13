DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of opening fire at the Dothan mall last year is now facing an unrelated murder charge.

On Monday, Keith Shakur Helms was charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette.

Morrissette was shot at the Alexander Court Apartment Complex in Dothan in December 2022. He was transported to a Dothan hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Dothan Police Department investigators obtained a warrant for Helms’ arrest this week after a lengthy investigation. Helms has been in custody since May 2023, when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Ozark on outstanding warrants related to several shootings in Dothan.

According to the DPD, on June 4, 2022, Helms was wanted on five outstanding warrants for Attempted Assault in the First Degree relating to a November 2021 shooting. He was also a suspect in a shooting that occurred inside the Wiregrass Commons Mall on October 15, 2022.

No one was injured during the mall shooting, but witnesses on the scene said around 10 shots were fired inside the building.