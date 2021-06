ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly striking a person with a vehicle and causing injuries to their right leg and arm.

Joey Tierce was charged with 2nd degree assault. The incident happened at a business on Highway 278 near Walnut Grove. Authorities say that the victim had minor injuries.

Tierce is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.