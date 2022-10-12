NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to a police affidavit, K-9 Havoc was deployed to gate C13 to run on a check on luggage that had arrived on a flight from LAX due to the odor of narcotics.

The luggage was then sent through a bag carousel where officers in plain clothes were waiting for someone to claim it, states the affidavit.

Officers reportedly observed 21-year-old Christopher Molina, of California, take the bag from the carousel and walk toward the exit.

According to the arrest warrant, officers approached Molina and asked for his consent to search his luggage and carry-on bag. Officers say Molina then stated, “Do you have a warrant?”

A search warrant was signed just before 1:30 a.m., and officers conducted the search of Molina’s luggage shortly after. Inside the luggage, officers found about 36 pounds of marijuana placed in 30 packages.

The marijuana was seized, and Molina was charged with felony possession of marijuana.