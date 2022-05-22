LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A trial in Lee County has concluded with the conviction of a man accused of hiding outside of an Auburn woman’s bedroom window and recording her while she undressed.

On Friday, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced that Trevor Cofer, 26, was found guilty of four counts of Voyeurism in the first degree by a Lee County jury.



According to the District Attorney’s office, voyeurism is a crime against the victim’s privacy and a Class C felony punishable by a year and a day up to ten years in prison. It happens when the perpetrator films or photographs the victim’s intimate body parts without the victim’s knowledge and consent, in a location where the victim expects privacy, and the purpose of the filming is for the sexual gratification of the defendant or another person.

Evidence presented during the trial against Cofer showed that he was arrested after he was caught in the act by the victim’s boyfriend. The boyfriend found Cofer standing outside the woman’s bedroom window recording her with his cell phone.

According to testimony, during a search of Cofer’s phone, Auburn police found that he had recorded the victim in her bedroom as she was undressing on multiple occasions.

Additionally, according to the district attorney’s office, the victim didn’t know Cofer. .

Cofer will be sentenced at a later date.