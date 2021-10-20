Man buys food from Ensley restaurant before robbing it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed an Ensley restaurant Friday.

According to BPD, the suspect arrived at Ensley Seafood Express in the 2100 block of Carson Avenue and purchased an item. He then remained inside of the building before approaching a restaurant associate, pointing a gun at them and demanding money. He later fled the scene before authorities arrived.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, contact BPD at 205-254-1753.