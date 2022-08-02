NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing robbery charges after police said he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on June 27 at the Citgo gas station located in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike. Surveillance video captured Robbie Kelley, 52, using a sledgehammer to break the window and climb through the business while it was closed.

Court documents state the video showed Kelley going behind the counter and taking cigarettes and cash. Kelley is then seen exiting the store and fleeing, according to Metro police.

According to Metro police, surveillance video provided a clear image of Kelley’s face and detectives were able to identify him immediately.

Officials say Kelley left the store with $1,100 in cash and about $770 worth of cigarettes. According to court documents, the store estimates it will cost around $600 to replace the window Kelley smashed with a sledgehammer.

Kelley was charged with robbery and remains in the Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.