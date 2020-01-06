Man beats girlfriend with dog chain, his father shoots him; Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates

ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic case involving a father, his son and his son’s girlfriend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place Sunday, Jan. 5 at 10:20 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Camp Oliver road in Adger, Alabama.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Witnesses told deputies that the injured man had been assaulting his girlfriend by hitting her with a dog chain.

The father tried to stop his son, but the son threatened to get his shotgun. The father then shot his son and later explained to deputies that he did it because “he feared for his family.”

The injured man, who is the son, was transported to the hospital, and he is in stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating the case.

