TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department announced the arrest of a 63-year-old man Wednesday on child pornography charges after executing a search warrant at his residence.

At 11:30 a.m., Terry Yerby was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of child pornography. He has bonds totaling $150,000.

According to TPD, investigators received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. Detectives then obtained a search warrant and seized several electronics belonging to Yerby. After a forensic examination of the electronics, detectives discovered images depicting child pornography. Warrants for Yerby’s arrest were issued Tuesday.