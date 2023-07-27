SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chad Wade, 31, of Vincent, was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of “possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

The SCSO stated further investigation resulted in Wade being charged with 10 counts of “dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division received a tip regarding Wade from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in June. Investigators currently do not have any information that suggests the images were produced in or near Shelby County. Wade is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $390,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the SCSO at 205-670-6000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or on their website.