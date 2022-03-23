IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) executed a search warrant in the 4300 block of Ijamsville Road in Ijamsville, Maryland, on Thursday. Jason Havelt, 42, was arrested without incident and charged with 16 offenses, including child pornography, weapons, and animal cruelty.

In a Facebook post, police said, FCSO detectives received animal abuse and cruelty tips in November 2021, and Havelt was named a suspect. Photos of Havelt doing sexual activities on his dogs were found on a USB drive given to the FCSO and Frederick County Animal Control. In addition, detectives discovered more photographs and recordings of animal torture during forensic investigations of three cell phones collected from Havelt.

The charges include:

Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

Possession of child pornography

Firearm possession with a felony conviction

Illegal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

FCSO detectives also found recordings of child pornography, including acts with animals, on Havelt’s electronic devices as a part of their ongoing investigation. In addition, Havelt was reportedly photographed at his home with various firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, according to detectives. Havelt is prohibited from owning guns since he is a convicted felon.