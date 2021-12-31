Man arrested in Texas for Christmas Day murder of Birmingham 42-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that an arrest has been made in Texas in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old on Christmas Day.

Micah Spratt, 40, of Texas, was taken into custody Friday by the Dallas Police Department in connection to the murder of Raymond Cotton, Jr. Cotton died on Christmas Day after police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 40th St. West in Birmingham.

Spratt is currently in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to the Jefferson County Jail where he will be held on a $250,000 bond.