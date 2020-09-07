Man arrested in Jasper on capital murder warrants out of Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was recently arrested on the west side of Jasper after being wanted on capital murder warrants out of Jefferson County.

According to a post on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a citizen called in a tip Monday about Dalen Elaise Gaines, 23, of Sipsey, who was wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on capital murder charges.

“Within approximately 30 minutes from receiving the tip, Deputy Cory Franks found the subject in West Jasper and took him into custody without incident,” the post read. “Deputy Franks was assisted by other deputies and the Jasper Police Department.”

Gaines was transported to the Walker County Jail pending extradition to the Jefferson County Jail.

