GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday.

According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in Clinton. The victim has been identified as Gerrick Jermine Adams, 27, of Clinton.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of Byron Ellis, 42, of Clinton. Ellis has been transported to the Greene County Jail where he is currently being held for first-degree murder.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.