OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal house fire that killed two people and injured four others in June.

Arthur Turner, 51, was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee on Nov. 3 for two counts of murder, according to Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

On June 20, crews were called to 24 Main Street in Oxford on calls of a house fire with entrapment. They were able to rescue and transport four victims, including an eight-year-old child, to local hospitals. Two men died in the fire.

Partridge stated that the Oxford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has other charges pending against Turner.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Oxford Fire Department assisted in the fire investigation.