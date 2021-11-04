Man arrested, held on nearly $1.3 million bond for drug charges in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested on numerous drug charges by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office following what they say was a 10-month investigation.

Roderick Lewis Barnes, 42, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, one count of trafficking ecstasy, nine counts of distributing meth, one count of distributing ecstasy, one count of distributing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of firearms by a felon. He was arrested and held on a $1,285,000 bond.

On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Randall Street in Gadsden. During the search, authorities claim to have found a large quantity of meth (1.5 pounds), a large quantity of ecstasy pills, a package of marijuana and six firearms.

Police said that the search came after a lengthy 10-month investigation involving sales of meth, ecstasy and marijuana.

ECSO stated that the case is ongoing and that there could be additional federal charges.