COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Stanley Andrews, 76, of Birmingham, was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of “possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

Investigators currently have no information that suggests the images were produced in or near Shelby County. Andrews is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $3,405,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and SCSO asks anyone with additional information to call their headquarters at (205) 670-6000. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.