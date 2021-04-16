Man arrested for the ‘reckless murder’ of Tallassee teen in February crash

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a Tallassee teen who died in a car crash in February.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Anthony Reed Gann, 29, was arrested for murder on Friday following an investigation into the fatal crash that killed the teen on February 5.

The teen killed was a passenger in a 2017 Hyundai Tucson Gann was driving when it left Upper River Road that evening and struck a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gann has been transported to the Elmore County Jail without incident, with bond set at $60,000.

No other information has been released at this time.