PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly made terroristic threats towards Piedmont High School Thursday afternoon.

During the investigation, officers confirmed that Kenneth Candelario, 19, was the individual who made the threat. A warrant was issued for Canderlario for terroristic threats and he was taken into custody. He was intervied by investigators and then transported to Calhoun County Jail where a $10,0000 bond was set.

According to PPD, officers arrived to Piedmont High School at around 12:41 p.m. in reference to a snap picture and videos that surfaced where an individual had a gun on campus. Allegedly the individual was making threats toward the police, and the snap chat was posted in he high school parking lot.

Once administration was notified, the school went into a lockdown. The campus was cleared to ensure the individual was not on campus.